Ira C. Lupu is the F. Elwood & Eleanor Davis Professor of Law Emeritus at George Washington University. He is a nationally recognized scholar in constitutional law, with an emphasis in his writings on the religion clauses of the First Amendment. Together with his colleague Professor Robert Tuttle, Professor Lupu is the co-author of Secular Government, Religious People (Eerdmans Pub. Co., 2014) and many law journal articles, including "The Mystery of Unanimity in Hosanna-Tabor Evangelical Church & School v. EEOC," 20 Lewis & Clark L. Rev. 1265 (2017) and "#MeToo Meets the Ministerial Exception: Sexual Harassment Claims by Clergy and the First Amendment's Religion Clauses, 25 Wm. & Mary J. Race, Gender, & Soc. Jus. 249 (2019).