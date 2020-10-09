Trending
“Might as Well Carry a Purse with That Mask, Joe”: COVID-19, Toxic Masculinity, and the Sad State of National Politics
Linda C. McClain is Robert Kent Professor of Law at Boston University School of Law and author, most recently, of Who’s the Bigot? Learning from Conflicts Over Marriage and Civil Rights Law (Oxford University Press, 2020). Follow her on Twitter @ProfLMcClain.

SMU Dedman School of Law professor Joanna L. Grossman and Boston University law professor Linda C. McClain comment on COVID-19, toxic masculinity, and the state of national politics today. Grossman and McClain contrast President Trump’s reckless bravado that endangers the lives of Americans with the empathy of Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden’s in asking people to be patriotic by doing their part by wearing masks to protect other Americans.

SMU Dedman School of Law professor Joanna L. Grossman and Boston University law professor Linda C. McClain discuss the sexism that pervades Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Grossman and McClain comment not only on the presidential debates, but also on the bigger question whether (and how) a woman can be perceived as “presidential.”

    Gender Equality Dimensions of Women's Equal Citizenship
    Edited by Linda C. McClain and Joanna L. Grossman

