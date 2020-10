Laura Dooley has been teaching about the civil justice system for almost thirty years, after clerking for Judge Pasco Bowman on the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit and teaching as a Bigelow Fellow at the University of Chicago. She has published widely in top-tier law reviews, including the flagship journals at NYU, Vanderbilt, Cornell, and Illinois among others. Her work has been cited by both federal courts and the popular press, including the Wall Street Journal and Vice News. She is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Arkansas and Coif graduate of Washington University School of Law.