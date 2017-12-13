The Problem of Evil and Free Will

Trending
Anita Ramasastry
Anita Ramasastry

Anita Ramasastry is the UW Law Foundation Professor of Law at the University of Washington School of Law in Seattle, where she also directs the graduate program on Sustainable International Development. She is also a member of the Law, Technology and Arts Group at at the Law School. 

Prior to joining the University of Washington faculty, Professor Ramasastry was a staff attorney at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Ramasastry graduated with honors from Harvard Law School and clerked for Justice Alan B. Handler of the New Jersey Supreme Court. She has also practiced law with the international law firm of White & Case in Budapest, Hungary, and served as an assistant professor of law and law reform associate at the Central European University in Budapest, Hungary (founded by financier George Soros). She has been a consultant to the World Bank, the US Department of Commerce, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development as well as the United States Agency for International Development. Ramasastry writes on law and technology, consumer and commercial law, and international law and globalization.

Columns by Anita Ramasastry
Permalink to Facebook Messenger Kids—Good for Whom?Facebook Messenger Kids—Good for Whom?
Facebook Messenger Kids—Good for Whom?

University of Washington law professor Anita Ramasastry comments on Facebook’s recently announced messenger app for kids. Ramasastry describes the key features of Facebook’s new program and explores the privacy and safety concerns that arise with this business model. She calls upon policymakers or advocacy groups to weigh in, as well, anticipating that this will not be the only business model aimed at kids in this manner.

Permalink to Trouble in Paradise? The Paradise Papers and the Ethics of Lawful Tax AvoidanceTrouble in Paradise? The Paradise Papers and the Ethics of Lawful Tax Avoidance
Trouble in Paradise? The Paradise Papers and the Ethics of Lawful Tax Avoidance

University of Washington law professor Anita Ramasastry comments on the recent release of records known as the Paradise Papers, which reveal the identities of thousands of individuals and corporations using offshore jurisdictions as a tax avoidance strategy. Ramasastry argues that while such actions may in many cases be legal, they are also unethical. She points out that if we focus on the harm of tax avoidance to society, rather than how it is legally defined, then we can see that it contributes to growing inequality and increases tax burdens on resident taxpayers who cannot change their citizenship or move their money.

Permalink to Is Greyball Really Blackball? Uber Has a Private Tool That Blocks Government Officials and Other RidersIs Greyball Really Blackball? Uber Has a Private Tool That Blocks Government Officials and Other Riders
Is Greyball Really Blackball? Uber Has a Private Tool That Blocks Government Officials and Other Riders

University of Washington law professor Anita Ramasastry discusses “Greyball,” a private tool Uber reportedly used to identify government inspectors and prevent them from hailing a ride. Ramasastry explains the dangers inherent in allowing minimally regulated private companies such as Uber to have such great power over integral services like transportation, and she calls for greater scrutiny into businesses with such significant market power.

Permalink to The New French “Right to Disconnect”— Can Legislation Alter Work-Life Balance?The New French “Right to Disconnect”— Can Legislation Alter Work-Life Balance?
The New French “Right to Disconnect”— Can Legislation Alter Work-Life Balance?

University of Washington law professor Anita Ramasastry comments on recent legislation in France recognizing a “right to disconnect” to help workers establish work–life balance. Ramasastry argues that while laudable in its attempt to address changing social behaviors, legislation might not be the best way to address this growing problem, and it almost certainly would not work in the United States.

Permalink to Personalized Pricing in the Air? Why Consumers Should Be Wary of a New Airline Pricing ProposalPersonalized Pricing in the Air? Why Consumers Should Be Wary of a New Airline Pricing Proposal
Personalized Pricing in the Air? Why Consumers Should Be Wary of a New Airline Pricing Proposal

University of Washington law professor Anita Ramasastry discusses a proposal tentatively approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation that would allow airlines to collect consumers’ personal data for the purpose of personalizing fare quotes. Ramasastry cautions that the proposal has significant privacy and discrimination risks and that we need more information, more transparency, and better safeguards before proceeding with it.

Permalink to Riding with Strangers: Will the Shuddle Model Thrive and Should Parents Be Concerned?Riding with Strangers: Will the Shuddle Model Thrive and Should Parents Be Concerned?
Riding with Strangers: Will the Shuddle Model Thrive and Should Parents Be Concerned?

University of Washington law professor Anita Ramasastry discusses a new company called Shuddle, which bills itself as an Uber-like car service for transporting children from place to place. Ramasastry describes some of the security and privacy issues Shuddle raises and compares it to other companies offering similar services.

Permalink to Too Much Sharing in the Sharing Economy? Uber’s Use of Our Passenger Data Highlights the Perils of Data Collection via GeolocationToo Much Sharing in the Sharing Economy? Uber’s Use of Our Passenger Data Highlights the Perils of Data Collection via Geolocation
Too Much Sharing in the Sharing Economy? Uber’s Use of Our Passenger Data Highlights the Perils of Data Collection via Geolocation

University of Washington law professor Anita Ramasastry discusses privacy issues raised the way companies such as Uber use consumers’ geolocation data.

Permalink to Good2Go? Good and Gone? Why an Affirmative Consent App Is a Risky PropositionGood2Go? Good and Gone? Why an Affirmative Consent App Is a Risky Proposition
Good2Go? Good and Gone? Why an Affirmative Consent App Is a Risky Proposition

University of Washington law professor Anita Ramasastry comments on a smartphone app known as Good2Go, which is intended to establish affirmative consent for the purpose of sexual encounters. Ramasastry describes some of the app’s shortcomings, including its lack of specificity with regard to what is consented to and its lax information privacy policy.

Permalink to Drones as the New Peeping Toms?Drones as the New Peeping Toms?
Drones as the New Peeping Toms?

University of Washington law professor Anita Ramasastry discusses the growing personal use of unmanned aerial vehicles (colloquially known as drones) by individuals for spying and other nefarious reasons. She points out that most attention toward drones has focused on their use by the government, but their use by private citizens is increasingly becoming a concern. She discusses existing laws that might cover their use and proposes other ways the law can protect our privacy from individuals with high tech equipment like drones.

Permalink to Stalking Us as We Shop: HP’s New Smartshopper AppStalking Us as We Shop: HP’s New Smartshopper App
Stalking Us as We Shop: HP’s New Smartshopper App

Hewlett Packard (HP) has unveiled a new mobile app that retailers can use to stalk people as they shop, to send them targeted ads and promotions. Called SmartShopper, it was unveiled at the Interop conference in Las Vegas at the end of March. It has the ability to send location-based smartphone offers to customers’ iPhones in real time. Promoted by Meg Whitman, CEO of HP, as a way for retailers to monetize their networks and build “tighter relationships with their customers,” this is not the first time that so-called stalker apps have been in the news as being intrusive of consumer privacy. Here, Justia columnist and U. Washington law professor Anita Ramasastry looks at two recent examples of so-called stalker-shopper apps, and legislative attempts to address these new ways of tracking our movements and behavior.

Permalink to PotCoin and DopeCoin: Are They Viable and Legal Ventures?PotCoin and DopeCoin: Are They Viable and Legal Ventures?
PotCoin and DopeCoin: Are They Viable and Legal Ventures?

Justia columnist and U. Washington law professor Anita Ramasastry describes two new “cryptocurrency” competitors, PotCoin and DopeCoin. Ramasastry explains how these new ventures purport to operate and predicts whether there will be a sustained demand for such services. Finally, she considers some of the legal issues these new models present.

Permalink to Should Mt. Gox Be Bailed Out? What Should Regulators Do in Light of a Major Bitcoin Heist?Should Mt. Gox Be Bailed Out? What Should Regulators Do in Light of a Major Bitcoin Heist?
Should Mt. Gox Be Bailed Out? What Should Regulators Do in Light of a Major Bitcoin Heist?

Justia columnist and U. Washington law professor Anita Ramasastry comments on recent headlines that caused a panic in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency world: The largest Bitcoin exchange, Mt. Gox, was reporting a loss of nearly 750,000 Bitcoins currency units. (Prominent Bitcoin blogger Ryan Selkis made a post to his blog in which he described an unverified report of the loss.) This figure would be worth above $400 million at current prices. As of now, Mt. Gox, which is incorporated in Japan, has filed for insolvency protection there. Ramasastry comments on key events, and possible future reforms that could be put in place so that this situation does not recur.

Permalink to Bitcoin: If You Can’t Ban It, Should You Regulate It? The Merits of LegalizationBitcoin: If You Can’t Ban It, Should You Regulate It? The Merits of Legalization
Bitcoin: If You Can’t Ban It, Should You Regulate It? The Merits of Legalization

Justia columnist and U.Washington law professor Anita Ramasastry comments on the question whether Bitcoin—a so-called virtual peer-to-peer currency—should be regulated by the U.S. and/or States within it. (Along with the Treasury Department, California and New York are also contemplating possible legal or regulatory measures regarding Bitcoin.) Ramasastry looks at recent attempts to extend legal recognition to Bitcoin, and explains why she believes this is a good thing. She adds that while it may be good to clarify that legitimate businesses and consumers may use Bitcoin, it may be too early now to determine what, if any, further measures are needed to provide consumers with needed safety with respect to their Bitcoins.

Permalink to The Spokeo Lawsuit and the Perils of the New People Finder CompaniesThe Spokeo Lawsuit and the Perils of the New People Finder Companies
The Spokeo Lawsuit and the Perils of the New People Finder Companies

Justia columnist and U. Washington law professor Anita Ramasastry comments on a possible regulatory issue regarding Spokeo, which bills itself as a people-finder service. Spokeo warns subscribers that they cannot use its information to make decisions about a person’s employment, to make a credit determination, or to put the information to uses that would be covered by a federal law known as the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). But as a recent lawsuit illustrates, Spokeo’s data may be being used for such purposes, regardless, raising the possibility of the need for better safeguards.

Permalink to OfficeMax’s Deceased Daughter Mail Blunder and the Limits of Privacy LawOfficeMax’s Deceased Daughter Mail Blunder and the Limits of Privacy Law
OfficeMax’s Deceased Daughter Mail Blunder and the Limits of Privacy Law

Justia columnist and U. Washington law professor Anita Ramasastry comments on a situation involving Mike Seay and his wife, who have been mourning the loss of their daughter, Ashley, for just under a year. Last week, the Seays received an unwelcome reminder of Ashley’s untimely passing in the mail: It came in the form of a flier from the office supply store OfficeMax, addressed to Ashley’s father, in these words: ”Mike Seay, Daughter Killed in Car Crash.” In addition to that egregious incident, Ramasastry also discusses the growing phenomenon of data aggregation, and the fact that the large-scale collection of data leads to harmful consequences for consumers when companies keep tabs on us in ways that are unrelated to our ordinary commercial transactions, as the Seays painfully learned.

Permalink to Why Holiday Headaches From the Target Debit-Card Breach May Not Amount to Viable Legal ClaimsWhy Holiday Headaches From the Target Debit-Card Breach May Not Amount to Viable Legal Claims
Why Holiday Headaches From the Target Debit-Card Breach May Not Amount to Viable Legal Claims

Justia columnist and U. Washington law professor Anita Ramasastry explains how even a massive data breach like the one Target recently experienced may not lead to a winnable lawsuit, although it has sullied the company's reputation. FTC action may possibly ensue, but class actions may not work in this context, for reasons that Ramasastry explains.

Permalink to Who Is Looking at Your Kids’ School Data? Why Congress Needs to Take NoteWho Is Looking at Your Kids’ School Data? Why Congress Needs to Take Note
Who Is Looking at Your Kids’ School Data? Why Congress Needs to Take Note

Justia columnist and U. Washington law professor Anita Ramasastry comments on school districts' sharing student data with private companies that manage various functions for the districts. How did this happen? Because, Ramasastry notes, in recent years, Congress has made changes to the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) that have created a potentially broad loophole regarding who has access to student data.

Permalink to GAO Report Highlights Compelling Reasons for New Federal Privacy LawGAO Report Highlights Compelling Reasons for New Federal Privacy Law
GAO Report Highlights Compelling Reasons for New Federal Privacy Law

Justia columnist and U.Washington law professor Anita Ramasastry comments on the world of big data, in which, as our data gets resold, recombined, and repurposed, we often have little idea what companies have data about us, where a given company may have initially obtained that data, and what that data will be used for in the future. Ramasastry argues that regulation in this area is sorely needed, and discusses the recent GAO report on the issue.

