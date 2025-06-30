Dealing with the Likely Demise of Humphrey’s Executor

David Sherwyn is the John and Melissa Ceriale Professor of Hospitality Human Resources and a professor of law at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration. He is also the academic director of the Cornell Center for Innovative Hospitality Labor and Employment Relations and a research fellow at the Center for Labor and Employment Law at New York University's School of Law. In addition, Sherwyn is of counsel to the law firm of Stokes & Wagner.



Prior to joining the School of Hotel Administration, Sherwyn practiced management-side labor and employment law for six years. Sherwyn has published articles in the Arizona State Law Review, Berkeley Journal of Labor and Employment Law, the Cornell Hospitality Quarterly, Fordham Law Review, University of California Hastings Law Journal, Indiana Law Journal, Northwestern Law Review, Stanford Law Review, and the University of Pennsylvania Labor and Employment Law Journal.



His research interests include arbitration of discrimination lawsuits and union-management relations. Sherwyn teaches HADM 3870: Business and Hospitality Law, a required class with more than 200 students. In addition, he teaches HADM 4850: Employment Discrimination Law and Union Management Relations and HADM 4810: Labor Relations in the Hospitality Industry.



Since joining the faculty in 1997, Sherwyn has won 20 teaching awards. In 2014, he was recognized with a Stephen H. Weiss Presidential Fellowship, the most prestigious teaching award at Cornell University. In 2002, Sherwyn conceived of, organized, and hosted the Center for Hospitality Research's (CHR) first Hospitality Industry Roundtable. Since that time, he has hosted more than 20 roundtables. Because of the success of the now-annual Labor and Employment Law Roundtable, the CHR hosts roundtables in each of the disciplines that are represented in the school. From 2006-2009, Sherwyn was the director of the CHR. In that time the CHR grew from 13 to 34 partners and began sponsoring the Annual HR in Hospitality Conference.