Dealing with the Likely Demise of Humphrey’s Executor

Samuel Estreicher, G. Roger King, and David S. Sherwyn examine the likely Supreme Court reversal of Humphrey’s Executor, which protects independent agencies from presidential removal, and they propose restructuring the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) as a purely adjudicatory “Labor Court” to survive this constitutional challenge. The authors suggest converting the NLRB into a six-member tribunal (two Democrats, two Republicans, and two Independents) with only judicial functions, while transferring all executive and enforcement powers to the General Counsel who would remain removable at-will by the President, thereby preserving the agency's core functions while satisfying constitutional concerns about presidential control.