How Not to Restore Public Confidence in the Supreme Court
Gary J. Simson is the Macon Chair in Law and Former Dean at Mercer Law School and Professor Emeritus of Law at Cornell Law School. He teaches and writes on many aspects of Constitutional Law, and he is a member of the board of directors of Lawyers Defending American Democracy.

How Not to Restore Public Confidence in the Supreme Court

Guest columnist Gary J. Simson—Macon Chair in Law at Mercer Law School and Professor Emeritus at Cornell Law School—addresses the potential conflict of interest if Justice Clarence Thomas participates in the Trump v. United States case, given his wife’s involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Professor Simson argues that Justice Thomas should recuse himself from the case to avoid further damaging public confidence in the Supreme Court, and if he refuses to do so, the other Justices should publicly disassociate themselves from his decision to prioritize the Court’s and the nation’s best interests.