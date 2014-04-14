The Problem of Evil and Free Will

Julie Hilden graduated from Harvard College and Yale Law School, where she served as a Teaching Assistant and a Notes Editor on the Yale Law Journal.



From 1992-93, Hilden clerked for then-Chief Judge Stephen G. Breyer of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.



From 1993-95, she earned an M.F.A. in Fiction Writing from Cornell, and taught a course in Legal Writing at Cornell Law School.



From 1995-96, she clerked for Judge Kimba M. Wood of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.



From 1996-99, she was a litigation associate at the Washington, D.C. firm of Williams & Connolly, where she focused primarily on First Amendment issues.



From 2000, Hilden worked as a freelance writer and editor. Her novel, 3, was published in 2003 and optioned for film. From 2000 to 2010, her legal commentary appeared regularly on FindLaw.com’s Writ and occasionally on other media venues such as Good Morning America, Court TV, CNN.com, NPR, and Slate.com.