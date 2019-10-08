Trending
The Problem of Evil and Free Will
The Problem of Evil and Free Will
By
Evaluating the Lawsuit Attacking Mississippi’s Distinctive Method of Picking Governors: Part Three in a Series
Evaluating the Lawsuit Attacking Mississippi’s Distinctive Method of Picking Governors
By and
If There Are No “Obama Judges” or “Trump Judges,” Does the Constitution Permit Delaware to Require Partisan Balance on its Courts? The Supreme Court Will Decide.
If There Are No “Obama Judges” or “Trump Judges,” Does the Constitution Permit Delaware to Require Partisan Balance on its Courts?
By
Grant Hayden
Grant Hayden

Grant M. Hayden is Professor of Law at SMU Dedman School of Law, and a former Professor of Law at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University. He writes and teaches in the areas of voting rights, corporate governance, and labor and employment law. He is the co-author of American Law: An Introduction (Oxford University Press, 3rd ed., 2016), with Lawrence M. Friedman.

Columns by Grant Hayden
Permalink to Three-Ring Circus: The Supreme Court Hears Argument in Three Cases about Protection Against Discrimination for LGBT WorkersThree-Ring Circus: The Supreme Court Hears Argument in Three Cases about Protection Against Discrimination for LGBT Workers
Three-Ring Circus: The Supreme Court Hears Argument in Three Cases about Protection Against Discrimination for LGBT Workers
and

SMU Dedman School of Law professors Joanna L. Grossman and Grant M. Hayden discuss several cases set for argument this week before the U.S. Supreme Court raising the question whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects against sexual orientation discrimination or transgender discrimination. Grossman ad Hayden describe the history of the protections of Title VII and explain why a textualist reading of Title VII should mandate a ruling protecting employees against sexual orientation and transgender discrimination.

Permalink to Holy Dictum: Federal Judge Rejects Protection Against Transgender Discrimination in “Elegant Aside”Holy Dictum: Federal Judge Rejects Protection Against Transgender Discrimination in “Elegant Aside”
Holy Dictum: Federal Judge Rejects Protection Against Transgender Discrimination in “Elegant Aside”
and

SMU Dedman School of Law professors Joanna L. Grossman and Grant M. Hayden comment on a concurring opinion by a Fifth Circuit judge that goes well out of its way to make illogical arguments regarding transgender discrimination under Title VII. Grossman and Hayden briefly describe the history of courts’ interpretation of Title VII and explain, point by point, why Judge James Ho’s writing is merely an “op-ed piece masquerading as a concurring opinion.”

Permalink to The Thin Pink Line: Policing Gender at Every CornerThe Thin Pink Line: Policing Gender at Every Corner
The Thin Pink Line: Policing Gender at Every Corner
and

Hofstra University law professors Joanna L. Grossman and Grant M. Hayden explain how recent controversies over same-sex marriage, transgender use of bathroom, and differentiated high school graduation attire for males and females reflect a collective unwillingness to blur gender lines. Grossman and Hayden further describe how these controversies are really simply part of a larger game of gender oppression.