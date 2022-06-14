Jon May’s practice — Team Defense — focuses on the representation of individuals under investigation or prosecution for federal criminal offenses. Jon May is a federal criminal defense attorney, available to undertake representation in prosecutions involving Health Care Fraud, Money Laundering, PPP and EIDL Fraud, Securities and Commodities Fraud, violations of the FCPA, Crypto Currency and NFT Fraud as well as other violations of federal criminal statutes and regulations.



Mr. May has handled some of the most important criminal cases of the last three decades. From his defense of General Manuel Antonio Noriega at trial, on appeal, at his successful resentencing, to his challenge to Florida’s election law during the contested election of George W. Bush in 2000; his representation of the ACLU in the battle over Rush Limbaugh’s medical records; and to his recent articles calling for revolutionary change in the way that criminal defense counsel prepare for trial and sentencing as well ways to prevent defendants from going to prison. As a federal criminal defense attorney Jon May has, and remains, at the cutting edge of criminal practice in the United States.